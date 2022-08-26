Man Group (LON:EMG) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EMG. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.89) to GBX 313 ($3.78) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 293.50 ($3.55).

Man Group Stock Performance

EMG stock opened at GBX 247.10 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 234.84. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 277 ($3.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The firm has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 726.76.

Man Group Cuts Dividend

About Man Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

