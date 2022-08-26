Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.43.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Malibu Boats by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 50.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

