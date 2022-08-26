Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

NYSE M traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 486,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,124,667. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.71. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

