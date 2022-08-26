Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the July 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFD. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 27.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MFD opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.