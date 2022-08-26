MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from MA Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

MA Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.59.

Get MA Financial Group alerts:

About MA Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

Receive News & Ratings for MA Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MA Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.