LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $33,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $90.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

