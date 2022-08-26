Lympo Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week (LYM)

Lympo (LYM) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $3.86 million and $490,904.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,655.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00128229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082684 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

