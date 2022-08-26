Loopring 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $60.96 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Loopring has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $522.36 million and $60.96 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00128727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00078813 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,119,710 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Loopring Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.