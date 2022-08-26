Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 19,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 246,358 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.82.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 150,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 75,059 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

