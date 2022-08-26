London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,416.67 ($113.78).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSEG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 8,000 ($96.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,890 ($107.42) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,320 ($100.53) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,902.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,607.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The company has a market cap of £46.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,005.95. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,612 ($104.06).

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 31.70 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.