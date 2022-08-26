Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOGI. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $106.25.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.9742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95.

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

