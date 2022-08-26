Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $438.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

