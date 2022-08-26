LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Down 6%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) traded down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.66. 9,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,035,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in LivePerson by 12,723.5% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LivePerson by 407.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

