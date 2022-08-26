Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) is Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,196 shares during the period. Livent accounts for 2.0% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.42% of Livent worth $17,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 35,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 2.02. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

