Liti Capital (WLITI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $33,441.00

Liti Capital (WLITI) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Liti Capital has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $33,441.00 worth of Liti Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liti Capital coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Liti Capital has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00767875 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016292 BTC.
Liti Capital Coin Profile
Liti Capital’s total supply is 1,319,705,000 coins. Liti Capital’s official Twitter account is @LitiCapital.
Buying and Selling Liti Capital
Receive News & Updates for Liti Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liti Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.