Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 5,985 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Rapid7 Trading Down 2.6 %

About Rapid7

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

