Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,555 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.52% of Extreme Networks worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.12. 25,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the sale, the executive now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,080.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,080.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,682 shares of company stock valued at $902,630 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

