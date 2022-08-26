Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,535 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In other news, CFO Terry Earley bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Price Performance

VBTX traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

