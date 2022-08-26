Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Synaptics worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synaptics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synaptics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,021,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Synaptics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,085. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.24. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.