Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Boosts Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the quarter. SiTime makes up approximately 2.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.45% of SiTime worth $23,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,094,000 after purchasing an additional 263,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,661,000 after purchasing an additional 106,190 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 314,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,971,000 after acquiring an additional 93,391 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SiTime by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,488,000 after acquiring an additional 72,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,923,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,923,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,659. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of SITM stock traded down $5.52 on Friday, hitting $117.34. 1,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,360. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.48. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $116.80 and a 52 week high of $341.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

