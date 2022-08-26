Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.07

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 11091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEV has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Lion Electric Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $765.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 219.51%. On average, research analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,127,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lion Electric by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 304,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $2,965,000.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

