Linear Achieves Market Cap of $80.46 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $80.46 million and $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,519.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00080221 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

