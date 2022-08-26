Lepricon (L3P) Market Cap Achieves $137,638.32

Lepricon (L3P) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Lepricon has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lepricon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Lepricon has a total market capitalization of $137,638.32 and approximately $33,860.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lepricon Coin Profile

Lepricon (L3P) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio.

Buying and Selling Lepricon

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

