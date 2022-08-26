Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the July 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

LEFUF traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $21.51.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

