Leonicorn Swap Price Tops $0.10 (LEOS)

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Leonicorn Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Leonicorn Swap has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Leonicorn Swap has a total market cap of $639,472.83 and approximately $267,671.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00769419 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016289 BTC.
About Leonicorn Swap
Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,158,674 coins. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Leonicorn Swap Coin Trading
