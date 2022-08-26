Lennar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 12,643 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 123% compared to the typical volume of 5,673 put options.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.33. 3,287,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,172. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lennar by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after buying an additional 300,008 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

