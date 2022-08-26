Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $105.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.