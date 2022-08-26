Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $775,000 Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTEC by 370.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392,281 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 468,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in TTEC by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,703,000 after buying an additional 94,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,965,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,554. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

