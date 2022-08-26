Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after buying an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after purchasing an additional 186,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.12. 22,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,642. The company has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $233.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

