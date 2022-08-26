Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after buying an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,868,000 after purchasing an additional 415,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,744,000 after purchasing an additional 193,846 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.16. 19,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $872,430. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

