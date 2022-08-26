Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 167 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,605,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,210,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,924 shares of company stock worth $41,041,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,531. The company has a market capitalization of $345.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

