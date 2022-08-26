Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,354 shares of company stock worth $5,730,234. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.49. The company had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.24. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

