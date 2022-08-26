Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,789. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

