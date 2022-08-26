Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 491 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. 43,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,090,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

