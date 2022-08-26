LBRY Credits (LBC) Trading 1.2% Lower This Week

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and $27,141.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.72 or 0.00803109 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016868 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

