LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC) Short Interest Update

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of LAVA Medtech Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. 31.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LVAC remained flat at $10.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. LAVA Medtech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

About LAVA Medtech Acquisition

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

