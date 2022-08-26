Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME) Director Nick Ierfino Sells 50,000 Shares

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Rating) Director Nick Ierfino sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,195,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,442,934.16.
Laurion Mineral Exploration Stock Performance
CVE:LME opened at C$1.01 on Friday. Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.43 and a 1 year high of C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$256.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 24.60 and a current ratio of 30.85.
Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile
