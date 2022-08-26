Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME) Director Nick Ierfino Sells 50,000 Shares

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Rating) Director Nick Ierfino sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,195,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,442,934.16.

CVE:LME opened at C$1.01 on Friday. Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.43 and a 1 year high of C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$256.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 24.60 and a current ratio of 30.85.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 17 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

