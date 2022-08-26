Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Shares Down 1.3%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 10,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 15,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Lara Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$36.18 million and a P/E ratio of 13.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.71.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Planalto copper project, in which the company has an option to acquire 100% interest located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.