Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Lantronix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LTRX traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.15. 10,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,046. The company has a market cap of $214.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.28. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lantronix by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 41,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lantronix by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lantronix by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lantronix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

