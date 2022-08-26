Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Lantronix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lantronix Stock Performance

LTRX traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $212.98 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lantronix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lantronix by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Lantronix by 15.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

