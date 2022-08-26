Landshare Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Landshare has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Landshare has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $83,280.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003774 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00128074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082562 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,816,887 coins and its circulating supply is 2,811,130 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Landshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

