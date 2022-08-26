Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $717,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $90.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.