Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $685,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,442 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 11.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $261,886,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 287,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS opened at $351.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.47. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.21 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.60.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

