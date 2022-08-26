Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $490,000 Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,364,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $22,253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $16,445,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,020,000 after acquiring an additional 362,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $14,672,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Highwoods Properties Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.
Highwoods Properties Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
