Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smartsheet Stock Up 2.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of SMAR opened at $35.34 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

