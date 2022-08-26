Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 44,727 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 41,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VCV opened at $10.36 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

