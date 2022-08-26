Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $729,000 in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 142,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 599,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 92,654 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 184,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,000.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $11.34 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

