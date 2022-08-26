Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $657,000 Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $107.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $149.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

