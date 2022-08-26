Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $592,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,622 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FND opened at $89.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.70. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Recommended Stories

