Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,002 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 174,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $244.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.27. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

